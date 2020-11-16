Man shot, killed in Old Louisville

By Sarah Jackson | November 16, 2020 at 8:34 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 8:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in Old Louisville.

The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of South Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

