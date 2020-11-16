Man suffering critical injuries after being shot on W. Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is suffering from critical injuries following a shooting in the 3500 block of West Broadway.
The shooting was first reported to dispatchers around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Elizabeth Ruoff told WAVE 3 News.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was found by officers with gunshot wounds and was rushed via EMS to University of Louisville hospital.
There is no word on any potential suspects in the shooting.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Ruoff said anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
