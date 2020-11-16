Metro Council members plan to remove abandoned cars in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Donna Purvis and President David James announced their effort to tow abandoned cars thanks to a new agreement in place with the private sector.
The action comes following numerous calls from people about the impact these cars are having on neighborhoods.
“We are not towing vehicles because of expired tags," James said in a press release on Monday. “West Louisville is plagued with over 3,000 abandoned or inoperable cars, which affects the quality of life in our community.”
Purvis and James will work to finalize a plan with a private tow company and LMPD to do something about the growing problem.
