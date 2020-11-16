Mother asking driver in deadly hit and run to surrender to police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daniel Logsdon was killed after being hit by an SUV on New Cut Road Friday night, just two days after his 28th birthday.
Daniel Ray Logsdon II died from injuries sustained in the accident according to the deputy coroner.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Cut Road, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
LMPD says the driver of the SUV reportedly continued driving and later abandoned it in a parking lot nearby.
Patricia Bishop, Logsdon’s mother, said she doesn’t think her son’s death was an accident and she wants the person responsible arrested.
“If you would have stopped then we could have considered that an accident,” Bishop cried. “But you drove off, you left the vehicle, you took off on foot, not caring whether you killed him or not, you murdered my son.”
Now the family is only left with memories of Daniel. The family set up a memorial next to the Taco Bell on New Cut Road where Logsdon worked.
Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver involved, and Bishop is hoping the driving turns themselves in.
“I’m begging that you come forward,” Bishop added. “Turn yourself in, don’t live with this the rest of your life.”
Logsdon’s family has created and shared a GoFundMe account to help arrange his funeral services.
