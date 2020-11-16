Owners of planned west Louisville music studio hoping to work with, inspire youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rashawn Verner and Ryan Kilgore are using their own money and time to transform the basement of the Portland Community Center into a place that they hope will change the future of west Louisville.
Verner and Kilgore say west Louisville’s music industry has massive potential, but they want a place for local music artists to perfect their crafts.
“We want to teach kids how to produce,” Kilgore said, “engineer, and also write and record music.”
He said without music, he doesn’t where he’d be.
“Growing up in west Louisville, it can be a little tricky trying to navigate it,” Kilgore explained.
That’s why he’s using his career as a music producer to mentor the city’s youth. He’s hoping his music studio, called 5X5 Studio, will keep kids out of and off of the streets.
“Especially with COVID-19, quarantine, and all that, the schools shutting down, staying in the house all day, I mean, there’s not been a lot to do at all,” Kilgore added.
Along with Kilgore, Verner will also mentor young aspiring artists who come into 5X5 studio.
“It’s going to be real life situations that they’re going to be placed in,” Verner explained. “Coming from these different neighborhoods that they’re from, and having somebody to talk to about that, that’s been through those situations and are from those neighborhoods, you know it’s good to have somebody that you can relate to.”
Verner and Kilgore are hoping to open the studio in January.
For more on 5X5 studio and how to donate to the business, email Verner and Kilgore here or call (310) 995-1276.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.