School districts across Kentucky and Southern Indiana head back to online learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As record case numbers continue to roll in amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky and Indiana, more school districts are announcing a switch back to online learning.
Some districts have already made the switch, while others are preparing to do so.
On Monday, students at Jeffersonville High School stayed home to learn with non-traditional instruction (NTI). Their learning has been extended through the week as a result of the high number of staff members on quarantine.
That announcement came right around the same time Indiana reported some of their highest COVID-19 numbers all year, including over 8,000 new cases in a single day.
In Kentucky, more districts are making similar plans.
In just some of the examples, Oldham County Schools has made the switch to NTI. Shelby County is in the process of doing the same on Wednesday.
Two weeks ago, Hardin County Schools went to NTI, due to the high number of staff members quarantining.
They said dozens of classrooms were not covered by teachers, and that number was just too high to ignore.
“We would have to cut that considerably to feel efficient,” said HCS Spokesperson John Wright, “and to feel that we’re providing students with the best instruction possible.”
Wright said their students have been doing what they’ve been asked, and the district is working with local health officials, who tell them there doesn’t seem to be much spread going on at the schools.
“We’ll have to look at that. Can we continue to do what we were doing?” asked Wright, “and the answer so far is yes. Can we continue to stay on that track of little to no spread in our school buildings? We think we can. We know we can. But again, we’ll have to look at numbers of staff who are on quarantine who may have it, and also number of students.”
Hardin County Students will be learning virtually at least until after Thanksgiving break, but the district is hopeful students can return November 30.
Those plans are dependent on the number of teachers still out and the number of students unable to attend class in person.
