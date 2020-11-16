UofL’s Javian Hawkins opts out of remainder of football season to prep for NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – University of Louisville’s leading rusher has declared himself eligible for next spring’s NFL Draft.
Javian Hawkins announced he would skip UofL’s final three games in order to prepare for his “next chapter,” he said in a Twitter post Monday.
The third-year sophomore said he made the decision “after much prayer and discussion” with his family.
(Story continues below the tweet)
In his statement, he also thanked God, his family, coaches, teammates, fans and the medical professionals who worked to keep the team safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will forever be grateful to everyone who has contributed to my journey at Louisville,” Hawkins said.
In seven games this season, Hawkins rushed for 822 yards, third in the ACC, and seven touchdowns, adding a receiving touchdown as well.
Hawkins missed UofL’s most recent game Saturday at Virginia, a 31-17 loss that dropped the Cards to 2-6.
As a redshirt freshman last year, Hawkins rushed for 1,525 yards for the 8-4 Cardinals.
Draft forecasters rank Hawkins all over the map, one as high as the sixth-best running back available and another as low as 24th. Some analysts cite his size -- 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds -- as a reason not to rank him higher.
Hawkins said he would be finishing the remainder of his semester at UofL.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.