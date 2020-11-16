‘We can’t continue on the growth we’re on now,’ Beshear confirms 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear provided another update virtually from the Governor’s Mansion on the commonwealth’s fight against spread of COVID-19.
Beshear started off by commenting on recent news from Moderna, one of the drug makers working on a COVID-19 vaccine. Early company data shows that their coronavirus vaccine is 94.5 percent effective.
This comes just one week after Pfizer announces their early vaccine data shows around a 90 percent effectiveness rate against coronavirus.
“These aren’t going to be widely available for the general public until at least the first quarter of next year,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to get there, but if we can see even if it’s in the distance, that light, if we can see that finish line, question is are we going to try our hardest to make sure we lose as few people as possible before we get there or are we going to just be casual about it.”
Beshear announced Monday’s case report is the second-highest ever on a Monday with 1,514 new COVID cases confirmed in Kentucky. Of those new cases, 173 are confirmed as children 18 years old or younger.
The total number of cases within the commonwealth is now 139,097.
Kentucky’s positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 8.98 percent.
Three additional deaths were also confirmed in Monday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 1,664.
Beshear also said 103 of the 120 counties in Kentucky are now within the red zone, which are counties with an average of 25 cases or more per 100,000 residents.
“What the future looks like depends on our actions, and then on Wednesday if we don’t see a turnaround in our numbers lessening in the first couple days, we’re going to have to talk about additional steps.”
The governor said during a question and answer session that the steps would be more targeted compared to what the commonwealth initially went through in March and April.
“We can’t continue on the growth that we are right now,” Beshear said.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- 1,442 patients currently hospitalized (highest ever)
- 360 patients within the ICU (highest ever)
- 128 patients currently on a ventilator
- Child Care Facilities: 35 new facilities reporting, 30 new staff cases, 16 new children cases
- Long-Term Care Facilities: 52 new resident cases, 67 new staff cases, 52 new deaths, 8 new facilities reporting
Guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities for have also been updated with regard to communal dining, group activities, and offsite travel. Those can be found here.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.