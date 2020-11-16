Zoom to lift 40-minute time limit for Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many Thanksgiving celebrations are being scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom is offering a way to stay connected virtually.
The videoconferencing company announced on Twitter users will be able to connect without time limits on Thanksgiving Day.
The 40-minute time limit will be lifted from midnight eastern time on November 26 to 6 a.m. on November 27, according to the tweet.
The announcement comes as guidelines are being put in place for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. The CDC has recommended gatherings limited to immediate family only.
While in-person gatherings are being restricted, Zoom said their lifting the limits so “family gatherings don’t get cut short.”
Zoom has become a popular tool in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has continued to see revenue growth that has more than quadrupled since last year.
