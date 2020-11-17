AMPED named as finalist for Lewis Prize for Music award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A program that fosters a love of music in children was named as a finalist for an award.
Academy of Music Production Education and Development, or AMPED, was selected as a finalist for the Lewis Prize for Music’s second annual Accelerator Awards.
Three of the finalists listed below will receive a $500,000 award:
- Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED) – Louisville, KY
- Atlanta Music Project - Atlanta, Georgia
- Beyond the Bars - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Hyde Square Task Force - Boston, Massachusetts
- Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit - Detroit, Michigan
- We Are Culture Creators - Detroit, Michigan
- Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective - St. Louis, Missouri
- Women’s Audio Mission – San Francisco, California
“The eight 2021 Accelerator Award Finalists show us all that giving youth opportunities to express themselves through music improves their own cognitive and emotional development and their community’s well being,” founder Daniel R. Lewis said. “The pandemic has magnified the already apparent need for children in underserved and under-supported areas; youth with the same potential as those in the rest of the United States. These Finalists, and many other CYD organizations, nimbly adapted as an obligation to both COVID-19 and the racial justice movement. They committed to growing their relationships with student musicians, fostering a positive sense of worth and leadership, and adapted their offerings to remote learning – often helping provide devices and connectivity where needed, securing food for students and their families, and keeping their teaching artists employed.”
The winners will be formally announced on Jan. 12, 2021.
For more information about AMPED, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.