AMPED named as finalist for Lewis Prize for Music award

“The eight 2021 Accelerator Award Finalists show us all that giving youth opportunities to express themselves through music improves their own cognitive and emotional development and their community’s well being,” founder Daniel R. Lewis said. “The pandemic has magnified the already apparent need for children in underserved and under-supported areas; youth with the same potential as those in the rest of the United States. These Finalists, and many other CYD organizations, nimbly adapted as an obligation to both COVID-19 and the racial justice movement. They committed to growing their relationships with student musicians, fostering a positive sense of worth and leadership, and adapted their offerings to remote learning – often helping provide devices and connectivity where needed, securing food for students and their families, and keeping their teaching artists employed.”