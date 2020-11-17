Atlanta woman finds adopted Memphis brother with help from retired law enforcement officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two weeks ago, we shared with you a story about an Atlanta woman who was looking for her adopted brother that she believed lives here in the Mid-South.
We have a heartwarming update, she found him! And it was all made possible by our WMC Action News 5 viewers.
On Nov. 6, we shared Lindsey Henderson’s social media search for her adopted brother with our WMC Action News 5′s viewers.
“We want to repair this hole in all of our hearts,” Lindsey Henderson said at the time.
Within 24 hours of that story, Lindsey says a retired Shelby County sheriff’s lieutenant reached out and offered to help.
“He just offered to kind of help at no cost and within 48 hours of contact, he had a name for me and I found him on Facebook and I said ‘hi I’m your sister’,” she told WMC Action News 5.
Now Lindsey is sitting next to her brother, who she thought might be named Daniel Williams, but instead was given the name Mike by his adopted family.
The two have confirmed their family connection through the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
Sunday was their first time meeting in person and they say they’ve hit it off.
“Emotions cannot describe how happy I am to have a big sister,” said Mike Williams. “I’ve got a big brother but a big sister that’s a different story so it’s exciting.”
Lindsey and Mike are excited to share their newfound families with each other.
Lindsey’s son is happy to have a new uncle and Mike, who lives in the Nashville area now, has a 4-year-old daughter who will now grow up with a larger extended family.
“Going to be a lot of time spent out in Georgia and a lot of time spent out in Memphis and we might move out here who knows?” Mike said.
“I’m open arms I’m ready for all the holidays!” said Lindsey.
Lindsey has filled that hole in her heart. She wishes she had gone down this year-long journey years ago while her older brother Jason was still alive.
Regardless of the timing, she says she couldn’t have done this without the help of WMC Action News 5′s viewers.
“I don’t think I would be sitting here with him right now if it were not for you guys sharing this story so I’m absolutely excited and no regrets,” she said. “This was a big piece of the puzzle.”
