Beshear: Additional steps to be announced Wednesday to ‘take control’ of COVID spread

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentucky Tuesday afternoon on new reports of COVID-19 within the commonwealth.
Tuesday’s briefing began with the new COVID drive-thru testing locations in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center Lot C, Main Gate 1, and in Lexington at the Keeneland Race Course-Keene Barn Parking Lot.
Both locations are open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beshear also mentioned the new White House federal report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We share the strong concern of Kentucky leaders that the current situation is worsening and that all Kentuckians need to do their part to stop the spread,” the new report stated. “The Governor’s active measures are commended.”
“The White House supports the things we have done and hopefully the things that we’re going to have to do. This isn’t a red state, blue state, Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, any of that,” Beshear commented on the new report. “It’s a virus that’s coming for everybody.”
Beshear announced Tuesday is the third highest day of COVID-19 cases reported with 2,931 new cases. It is the highest number reported on a Tuesday.
Of those cases, 325 are reported as children 18 years old or younger. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth is now 142,008.
The governor said the highest day reported was on November 14, and the second-highest one day before on November 13.
An additional 33 deaths due to COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, with the governor claiming Tuesday as the deadliest day since the pandemic began.
Total deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky is now reported at 1,697.
Kentucky is now reporting a 9.1 percent positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average.
Governor Beshear said the large number of cases is starting to greatly concern Kentucky’s health care systems.
“So let me say that tomorrow, we will be announcing new steps that we’re going to take in this commonwealth,” Beshear said. “It is time to take control of this.”
Beshear said the extra day is being used to talk to a number of various groups by reaching out this afternoon and scheduling a time tomorrow to brief legislative leadership on the new steps being taken. The governor also said that these are not recommendations.
“We’ve got to take some strong actions to save lives,” Beshear said. “But I think people will see that those actions are targeted and our hope is that it will provide as little disruption as possible.”
Additional information provided in Tuesday’s report includes:
- 1,521 patients currently hospitalized
- 354 patients within the ICU
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 58 new resident cases, 78 new staff cases, 40 new deaths
- Child Care Facilities - 18 new facilities reporting, 11 new staff cases, 13 new children cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
