Child shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A child is recovering after being shot in south Louisville.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound was taken to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff.
The child was then transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. Ruoff said the child’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police determined the shooting happened in the 10800 block of Sparrow Circle.
Ruoff said everyone involved in the shooting was accounted for.
The shooting is being investigated by LMPD Third Division detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.