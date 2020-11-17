Child shot in south Louisville

Child shot in south Louisville
The shooting is being investigated by LMPD Third Division detectives. (Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | November 17, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 6:45 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A child is recovering after being shot in south Louisville.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound was taken to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff.

The child was then transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. Ruoff said the child’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police determined the shooting happened in the 10800 block of Sparrow Circle.

Ruoff said everyone involved in the shooting was accounted for.

The shooting is being investigated by LMPD Third Division detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.