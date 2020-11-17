City announces 'adjusted’ plans for Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New plans have been released for the city’s annual kickoff to the holidays.
Light Up Louisville is being reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City leaders said in a press releases on Tuesday that the traditional gathering in downtown Louisville is not appropriate with the city maintaining a red alert status.
Holiday lights will still go up at Metro Hall and City Hall, including a brightly lit Christmas tree that will be set up on the grounds of Metro Hall. The light display will include a rainbow of colors to celebrate Christmas, Kwanza, and Hanukah.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is encouraging residents and businesses to put up their own rainbow of colors at their homes and workplaces.
Santa will make several steps around the community instead of making an appearance in Jefferson Square. He will caravan through around 20 neighborhoods. Christmas music will play along the way, along with a mobile video screen that will play highlights from previous Light Up Louisville events.
Neighborhoods will be selected through nominations by residents. They will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. To nominate your neighborhood click here.
Mayor Fischer asks residents to share their photos from this alternative Light Up Louisville on social media using the hashtag #AroundLou.
