Correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs into a state prison

Troopers from the Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post were called by officials of the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex around Noon Monday after Sanford was discover to be in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs. A KSP investigation found that Sanford had brought two different drugs into the prison and had been paid for doing it. It was also learned that Sanford had been placing money into the prison account of an inmate, something that prison staff are prohibited from doing.