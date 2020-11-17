Deadly house fire in Jennings Township kills one man, ISP investigating

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has died after an early morning house fire in Jennings Township in Scott County Tuesday.
According to a release by Indiana State Police, the Jennings Township Fire Department and Austin City Police Department responded to calls reporting a house fire on North 4th Street in Austin.
Officials arrived to find the front of the home on fire and a utility shed in the front yard fully engulfed in flames.
When the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a body in the remains of the utility shed.
A coroner identified the body as Paul Ray Collins, 41, of Austin, Ind. Collins’ next of kin has been notified according to ISP.
ISP detectives and crime scene technicians responded and continue to investigate the case. No official cause for the fire or cause of death has been determined at this time.
