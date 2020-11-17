Downtown Louisville office tower boarded up after weekend vandalism, LMPD arrests suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An office building located in downtown Louisville right within Fourth Street Live! has been boarded up after an act of vandalism Friday night causing thousands of dollars in estimated damage.
The Brown & Williamson Tower on the corner of 4th and Liberty Streets had faced damage before this year. Amid civil unrest over the summer in the midst of the Breonna Taylor case investigation, the property had suffered damage to the exterior of the property.
Doug Owen, Senior Vice President of JLL Louisville, the company handling leases for tenants in the tower, said the price for to replace damaged windows in the tower from the last incident cost around $300 thousand.
The incident occurring Friday is now another $100 thousand repair cost for the building.
“We’ll board up for indeterminate amount of time," Owen told WAVE 3 News. "We cannot continue to pay for this damage.”
An arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News said that on Friday, around 11:40 p.m., an unknown male busted out multiple windows of the tower using a hammer. The incident was caught on camera.
The investigation by LMPD led to an arrest of 38-year-old Troy Mercer. Police said the subject was read his rights before questioning, and eventually admitted to the listed charge of criminal mischief in a recorded statement.
Owen says the business is ordering replacement windows for the building, but with the glass not shipping for another four to six weeks, the tower will remain boarded up for the time being.
