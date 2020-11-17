FORECAST: Cold temperatures in the 20s overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TONIGHT: Still a chance to see the Leonid Meteors
- WEDENSDAY: Morning lows in the 20s for many
- LATE WEEK: Back above average in the upper 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will remain mainly clear tonight as lows plop into the 20s across the region.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather tomorrow. Expect sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Wednesday night will be another chilly night but the wind will change directions from the south and will increase to gusty levels by sunrise. This will allow for temperatures to hold steady after the evening drop.
We;ll have a windy Thursday with highs jumping well into the 60s. Gusts of 40-45 mph possible along and north of the Ohio River.
Another cold front moves in late in the weekend with our next best rain chance. This will also knock our temperatures back into the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.