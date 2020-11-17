FORECAST: Coldest temperatures of the season so far possible early Wednesday

- TONIGHT: Lows dipping into the 20s for many
- THURSDAY: Morning wind gusts 40 to 45 mph possible
- WEEKEND: Highs back in the 70s, rain chances increase by Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear and cold overnight with the coldest readings of the season so far with lows in the 20s. Look up after midnight tonight for meteors as the Leonid Meteor Shower continues to peak.
High pressure reigns on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine expected. Temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the lower 50s.
A tight pressure gradient will kick winds up late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures won’t be a chilly as the previous night, falling into the 30s for most.
Winds will be gusty Thursday morning 40 to 45 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny as highs nudge back into the 60s.
Another cold front moves in late in the weekend with our next best rain chance. This will also knock our temperatures back into the 50s early next week.
