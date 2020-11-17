FORECAST: Get ready for a cold night ahead!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEDNESDAY AM: Lows in the 20s for many spots
- THURSDAY: Wind gusts of 40 mph or slightly higher possible, along/north of the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy day with chilly highs in the 40s for most. Gusts of 20-25 MPH will ease later this afternoon.
Skies remain mainly clear tonight as lows plop into the 20s across the region.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather tomorrow. Expect sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Another chilly night but the wind will change directions from the south and will increase to gusty levels by sunrise. This will allow for temperatures to hold steady after the evening drop.
Our next rain chance looks to arrive after sunset Sunday into Monday to kickoff the holiday week.
