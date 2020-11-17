FORECAST: Sunny, warmer Wednesday; Gusts near 40 MPH tomorrow

- THURSDAY: Wind gusts of 40 mph or slightly higher possible, along/north of the Ohio River
- THIS WEEKEND: Highs near 70°; rain chances increase Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With high pressure settled over the region, skies will remain mostly clear today. High temperatures remain below average this afternoon, maxing out in the low to mid-50s. As the wind increases tonight, temperatures won’t fall as much despite clear skies. Expect lows in the 30s to near 40°.
Thursday will be windy and sunny. Highs climb into the 60s tomorrow afternoon as the wind gusts to near 40 and 45 MPH. Southwesterly wind will remain gusty at times Thursday night, keeping temperatures from falling very far. Lows in the 40s are expected.
It will be breezy and warm Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend as we await Sunday’s rain chance.
