Goode Morning Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

A fairly decent cold snap for the next 24 hours. Yet typical for November.
We will take on another warm surge starting Thursday. As that takes place, the wind will really ramp up near sunrise Thursday and it will likely remain gusty into Friday. Some higher wind gusts briefly over 40 mph will be possible Thursday along/north of the Ohio River. We’ll monitor that.
Our next rain chance still looks to hold off until after sunset Sunday.
The video today will cover all of this PLUS a look at the holiday week.
Have a Goode One!
