Gov. Holcomb quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana governor Eric Holcomb has begun quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19 from security detail.
According to a notice sent by the governor’s office, several members of Holcomb’s security detail have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, Dr. Kris Box, Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner recommended Gov. Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb to begin a quarantine period starting Tuesday.
The Holcombs are considered close contacts with the security detail and will be tested later this week.
Indiana State Department of Health will perform contact tracing for the Governor, First Lady and their security detail.
Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing in Indiana will be lead by Dr. Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver. Holcomb will join in by phone.
