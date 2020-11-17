Illegal killing of trophy deer results in hunter’s arrest, officers say

KENTON CO., Ky. (FOX19) - An illegal killing of a trophy deer in early November has led to a hunter’s arrest for wildlife-related charges and drug charges.
A photo of a dead deer prompted an investigation by conservation officers on Nov. 5, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
While investigating, officers met and talked to Robert Koch, 58, of Union, on Nov. 7.
Koch told conservation officers he shot and killed the buck in Fort Mitchell on private property after getting permission to do so, the news release said.
What Koch told the officers differed from what the property owner said, according to officials.
The owner of the property where Koch killed the buck told the officers he did not give anyone permission to hunt on the land.
Koch claimed he reported through the state Telecheck system he took the buck on Nov. 1 in Owen County “to avoid speculation he had killed it in the Fort Mitchell area,” the release reads.
Koch concealed the buck at a Franklin County property where he planned to have it mounted by a taxidermist in the area, the release said.
Officers seized the cape, head of the deer, legs, and hooves after Koch took them to where the buck was.
The officers also took a phone, crossbow, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
The buck’s non-typical antlers were unofficially scored at 230-6/8 inches, the release says. The Kentucky record for a non-typical deer is 271-7/8 inches, officials say.
The unofficial score could rank the buck in the top 25 all-time for non-typical deer in Kentucky, according to officials.
Koch is charged with hunting on private property without permission, illegally killing the deer, and improperly reporting the harvest, according to the release.
Reporting false information through the Telecheck system is illegal.
Koch is also facing charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, officials say.
