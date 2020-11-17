Jeffersonville PD, Lifespring partner to help addicts overcome opioid abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LifeSpring Health Systems and the Jeffersonville Police Department are using federal grant money to hire four social workers and peer support specialists to help addicts overcome their issues in the community.
They will work with officers to respond to issues involving opioids and other drugs in Jeffersonville.
The grant was secured by the state of Indiana through a U.S. Department of Justice opioid relief program.
“Our police officers come out to respond with more tools, more tools in our belts," Jeffersonville PD Chief Kenny Kavanaugh told WAVE 3 News. "In our vehicles to be able to use our partnerships to assist the community with those personal individuals who are in need.”
