Lawsuit alleges LMPD officers of wrongful arrest of black men

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men charged with murder who were subsequently booked in jail and arraigned, have since been released and are now suing Louisville Metro Police Department for their wrongful arrest.
Back in September, four men were arrested for the murder of Tana Hillman. Now a lawsuit claims that not only were they not at the shooting scene, they were targeted by police because of the color of their skin.
Louisville attorney Shaun Wimberly Sr. is representing two of the four arrested. The lawsuit Wimberly filed claims his clients, Zaman Taylor and Steven Curtis were humiliated by LMPD officers.
They saw four black men in a truck, a nice looking truck," Wimberly said Tuesday, “and said these are these criminals, arrested them, placed them in custody and interrogated them.”
On September 13, Taylor and Curtis were passengers in a car that crashed following a brief pursuit with police.
Shaun Wimberly claims his clients believed they were going to be harmed.
After the crash, they were arrested and booked, and then arraigned two days later.
The vehicle was allegedly driven by Marcus Vester, of Memphis, who already had pending court cases in several states, including one charge of murder in Texas.
Wimberly was asked why his clients were in the car with him and what his clients' relationship was with Vester.
“None,” said Wimberly. “He doesn’t know them. He was just a driver. He was here on a video shoot.”
The lawsuit claims that Taylor and Curtis were arrested based on their “race and gender.”
It also claims that the arrest made by LMPD Officer Tony Summerall was “fraudulent and/or grossly negligent.”
“That’s sloppy work,” Wimberly said of LMPD’s actions.
Wimberly claims the only reason exonerative evidence came to light was a brief investigation by a private citizen who asked to see video footage nearby.
LMPD does not comment on pending litigation
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.