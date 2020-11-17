Attorney files lawsuit stating men were falsely charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An attorney claims four people were falsely charged with murder after a woman was killed and a man was injured during a shooting on Poplar Level Road.
Attorney Shaun A. Wimberly, Sr. says his clients, Steven Curtis and Zaman Taylor, were arrested for the Sept. 13 crime that they did not commit.
Wimberly said his clients and two other men were in a vehicle that was chased down by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. The men were taken into custody and charged with murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Criminal charges against the men were dropped on Sept. 16 after a store surveillance video showed a different vehicle was involved in the shooting, Wimberly said.
Wimberly filed a lawsuit concerning the arrests against Officer Tony Sumerall, unknown individuals at LMPD, Mayor Greg Fischer and Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell.
