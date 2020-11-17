LouCity unveils new crest

“We will always pay homage to our original crest used for LouCity’s first six seasons,” vice president of sales and marketing Mitch Ried said. “We also felt as our organization has grown from not only a USL club but also into a beautiful new stadium, youth academy and an NWSL franchise that we needed to accordingly update our brand. The goal for us was to create something simple, bold and timeless that works in harmony with Racing Louisville FC.”