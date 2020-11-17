LouCity unveils new crest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – LouCity’s new crest was unveiled at Lynn Family Stadium Tuesday.
The purple crest, which features the name of the team and three fleur de lis, was designed by Matthew Wolff Design firm.
“We will always pay homage to our original crest used for LouCity’s first six seasons,” vice president of sales and marketing Mitch Ried said. “We also felt as our organization has grown from not only a USL club but also into a beautiful new stadium, youth academy and an NWSL franchise that we needed to accordingly update our brand. The goal for us was to create something simple, bold and timeless that works in harmony with Racing Louisville FC.”
Coach John Hackworth said the team was impressed with the logo.
“When the new logo was presented to our team, I think it’s fair to say that we were all impressed with it,” Hackworth said. “The amount of thought and detail that went into it was extraordinary. We are excited to wear it and represent our club with a tremendous amount of pride.”
Merchandise with the new logo is available at shop.loucity.com and in person at the Team Store at Lynn Family Stadium on Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
