Psychiatry study shows correlation between COVID-19 and mental illness

“All of us are living through very stressful times that can make us all feel depressed, and we can all feel anxious and we can all struggle to sleep," Taylor said. "So I think it’s very important not to label people with a lifelong diagnostic condition that may be just related to what we’re all going through. We don’t know what the long-term effects are going to be. We’re too early in this story to really know what it’s going to be like a year from now, two years from now. And I think that uncertainty does create a lot of anxiety for all of us.”