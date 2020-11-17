Southern Indiana county issues new mandates for bars and restaurants

All bars in Floyd County, Indiana must close by 10 p.m. each night and restaurants must reduce their customer seating to 75% of the building's capacity (Source: Photo by Ibrahim Boran from Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway | November 17, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 11:46 AM

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - As health officials in Floyd County work to contain the spread of COVID-19, the county’s health officer has ordered new restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Dr. Thomas Harris has ordered that all bars close by 10 p.m. each night and restaurants reduce their customer seating to 75% of the building’s capacity.

Harris said the restrictions, which will remain in effect through midnight on Dec. 21, is intended “to educate, encourage, and persuade people to avoid large indoor gatherings and maintain social distancing.”

In addition, Harris encouraged businesses and governmental agencies to allow employees to work from home whenever possible.

Harris said everyone should continue to the safety protocols already in place and to be tested should they become symptomatic and have been in close contact with someone who has been exposed.

