UK athletics to offer fan cutouts for Rupp Arena, Memorial Coliseum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky fans will have the option to still attend games without actually being there.
Due to limitations on capacity in arenas because of the pandemic, UK athletics will offer fan cutouts in games at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum.
The cutouts will be present for the upcoming seasons for both the UK men’s and women’s teams, as well as the gymnastics and volleyball teams.
Prices for the cutouts start at $50 with other options available. From there, fans can upload a photo from their phone or computer and the cutout will be generated.
The cutouts will be automatically delivered to either Rupp Arena or Memorial Coliseum in time for the season.
Proceeds from these cutouts will benefit scholarships for UK student-athletes, including tuition, room and board, educational support and more.
