Exclusive: Police bodycam video of Brent Spence crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Covington police released bodycam video of the fiery crash on the Brent Spence Bridge for several weeks - and FOX19 NOW has the exclusive first look.
The bridge carries thousands of vehicles a day, but it has been shut down since Wednesday, Nov 11.
One of the trucks that crashed was hauling potassium hydroxide and an unknown amount of diesel fuel.
The lengthy fire damaged the upper deck of the bridge, which connects downtown Cincinnati and Covington over the Ohio River and holds the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75.
Now we are seeing another perspective of the chaos and how quickly police worked to reroute drivers off the bridge.
The body camera footage of multiple police officers who were called to the scene is now out. It shows they had the difficult task of getting cars and trucks off the bridge and stopping the northern Kentucky morning commute from piling onto the bridge.
After the smoke and flames cleared, crews began to access the scene, and what needed to be done to repair the bridge.
Fixing the it will cost about $3.1 million and take until Dec. 23, Kentucky state transportation officials say.
See bridge repair details here.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has urged motorists to have patience while the bridge is out. He has pledged it will not reopen until he feels it’s safe enough to drive his own family across.
