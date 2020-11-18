Fargo woman searching for stolen blanket made from the clothes of her late daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is taking to social media for help finding a truly priceless stolen item. Joanie Carey says that her van was stolen from her building’s parking lot at the end of May. There were a lot of items inside the van but the most important to her was a quilt that is impossible to replace. The quilt was made out of the clothes of her daughter, who died at the age of two after complications from a heart transplant.