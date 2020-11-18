FORECAST: Prepare for a windy Thursday

- TONIGHT: Not as chilly; lows in the 30s for most
- THURSDAY: morning wind gusts 40 to 45 MPH possible
- WEEKEND: highs back in the 70s, slim rain chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It won’t be a cold overnight, but under clear skies most will drop into the 30s by early Thursday morning.
Winds crank up Thursday mid to late morning and throughout the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible in Louisville and southern Indiana, with lower gusts possible south of the city. Highs will top out in the 60s.
Winds will slowly ease late Thursday. Clouds will begin to increase with lows falling into the 40s.
It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with highs hovering in the mid 60s once again.
Another cold front moves in late in the weekend with our next best rain chance. This will also knock our temperatures back into the 50s early next week.
