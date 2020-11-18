FORECAST: Sunny afternoon with wind kicking in Thursday

- THURSDAY: Wind gusts of 30-40 mph , along/north of the Ohio River
- THIS WEEKEND: Light rain chances north Saturday, for all areas after sunset Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another afternoon ahead with lots of sunshine and a decent breeze at times from the southeast. Highs will be just a bit warmer than Tuesday.
As the wind increases tonight, temperatures won’t fall as much despite clear skies. Expect lows in the 30s to near 40°.
It will be a windy but sunny and warm Thursday. The strongest wind gusts will take place from Indy to Louisville....with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Wind speeds will be lower for the rest of WAVE Country.
Southwesterly wind will remain gusty at times Thursday night, keeping temperatures from falling very far. Lows in the 40s are expected.
It will be breezy and warm Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend as we await Sunday’s rain chance.
