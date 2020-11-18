FORECAST: Wind gusts to 40 MPH possible Thursday

- TONIGHT: Not as chilly; lows in the 30s for most
- THURSDAY: morning wind gusts 40 to 45 MPH possible
- WEEKEND: highs back in the 70s, slim rain chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It won’t be quite so cold tonight thanks to a continuous breeze. Clear skies will be with us through Thursday morning as we get down to the 30s, with locations closer to the city center bottoming out near 40 degrees.
Thursday will be a much warmer and windier day. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in Louisville and Southern Indiana, with lower gusts possible south of the city. Highs will top out in the 60s.
We’ll keep the wind going Thursday night but it won’t be as strong. A few clouds will also begin to roll in as lows only get down into the 40s.
It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with highs hovering in the mid 60s once again.
Another cold front moves in late in the weekend with our next best rain chance. This will also knock our temperatures back into the 50s early next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.