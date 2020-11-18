Imagination Library of Louisville telethon set for Friday

Parton launched her Imagination Library in 1995 in her home of Sevier County, Tenn., as a way to honor her father, who never learned to read. The program mails a free, age-appropriate book every month to kids from birth through their fifth birthday. Working with thousands of affiliated non-profits, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has now delivered nearly 150 million books in five countries, becoming one of the largest literacy efforts in the history of the world. Research has shown kids who participated in the program read at a higher level in Kindergarten and beyond.