Kentucky counties selected for post-election audit

“Together, Kentuckians have faced head-on the difficulties of holding and participating in an election in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Despite these challenges, we saw record numbers of Kentuckians vote this year, and we’ve worked hard to protect the integrity of both the primary and general election. This includes conducting post-election audits following the primary and conducting audits in the counties chosen today. I appreciate the work of our team in conducting these audits, and I applaud the county clerks who assist us during our review.”