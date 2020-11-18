Kentucky counties selected for post-election audit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has selected six counties in the state to undergo a post-general election audit.
The counties - Fleming, Hickman, Lawrence, Livingston, Anderson, and Boone counties have been randomly selected for a post-election audit and will be investigated for irregularities.
Cameron livestreamed the drawing of the six counties on his Facebook page.
This process is completely normal, and in fact it’s illegal not to do it.
“State Law requires that audits be conducted in no fewer than 5 percent of Kentucky’s counties,” Cameron explained.
The most recent audit happened in June for the primary elections, the results of which were positive.
“These [June] audits did not reveal any abnormalities or criminal conduct,” said Cameron.
Cameron’s office has yielded calls all year from voters.
“We filled a total of 465 complaints during the general election cycle,” said Cameron.
During the election cycle, there’s a number of different issues that are subject to investigation.
“Throughout the year, and especially during our elections, we encourage Kentuckians to assist us in protecting the integrity of our elections by calling our hot line,” Cameron said, “to report campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, poll disruptions and other suspected violations.”
The six counties selected Wednesday will not be subject to a random audit after the next election.
The Attorney General’s office will complete the audits on hand and present findings to a grand jury as well as each county’s chief circuit judge in the meantime.
“Together, Kentuckians have faced head-on the difficulties of holding and participating in an election in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Despite these challenges, we saw record numbers of Kentuckians vote this year, and we’ve worked hard to protect the integrity of both the primary and general election. This includes conducting post-election audits following the primary and conducting audits in the counties chosen today. I appreciate the work of our team in conducting these audits, and I applaud the county clerks who assist us during our review.”
