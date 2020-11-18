KHSAA delays start of winter sports season until Jan. 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The KHSAA Board of Control voted Wednesday to delay the start of high school basketball season.
It was supposed to have started this week, but because of a renewed surge in coronavirus cases across the state in recent weeks, the board pushed the start of the season to Jan. 4.
Swimming, wrestling and competitive dance and cheer also have been delayed until then.
The KHSAA said in a tweet that state tournaments would take place during the weeks of March 15 and March 22.
(Story continues below the tweet)
Typically, the boys and girls Sweet 16 tournaments take place at Lexington’s Rupp Arena, but the tweet also indicated that “venue negotiations” could move those games to another location. Until this week, Rupp was scheduled to host NCAA men’s basketball first- and second-round games, but the tournament now may be headed to a bubble format where all games could be played in Indianapolis.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.