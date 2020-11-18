‘MasterChef Junior’ contestant Ben Watkins dies of cancer at 14

The statement continued, with Watkins' family thanking the Indiana community for its support: “When Ben’s rare illness was shared with the world, he was so heartened by the outpouring of love he received from every corner of the globe — especially here in his hometown of Gary, Indiana. We cannot thank this community enough for holding our family up in prayer and for all that you’ve done. Ben suffered more than his share in his fourteen years on this Earth, but we take solace in that his suffering is finally over and in that, in the end, Ben knew he was loved by so many.”