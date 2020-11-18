Mechanic dies following workplace injury at UPS Centennial ground hub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A mechanic died in a workplace incident at UPS Wednesday morning.
The mechanic was working at UPS' Centennial ground hub, located off Outer Loop, when the injury was reported around 4:30 a.m., according to UPS spokesman Jim Mayer.
Mayer released a statement about the death that read in part, “This is a tragic situation, and we offer our deepest condolences to the employee’s family at this difficult time. Safety is one of our core values at UPS, and we are working with relevant authorities to determine what happened.”
Mayer said the mechanic who died repaired sorting equipment.
The name of the mechanic has not been released.
