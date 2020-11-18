New air purification systems installed at two Christian Academy Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- When the Christian Academy School System brought back all in-person classes, the system enforced wearing masks during school. Now the school system has taken another step to keep students and staff safe inside school walls.
Christian Academy Schools have installed new air purification systems at the English Station and New Albany campuses to create a healthier and safer environment.
PurGenix created the aluminum fins which CEO Samuel Perkins said it eliminates different pathogens. According to Perkins, any air supply will take in air then shower out germs. He said the purification system acts as a plug and blocks the shower.
Perkins said he started this mission 12 years ago and problems with air quality always existed. It’s at the front the publics' mind now because of COVID-19.
“This is the dream that I had of helping people,” Perkins said. “This is exactly the moment and I’m sorry it came this way, but we have been talking about the problems inside of health care and buildings for more than a decade. Now the world is listening.”
Although the system was connected to the air units in September, Perkins said the wearing of masks and practicing of social distancing are still needed. Perkins said the system makes those steps more effective.
Perkins said each unit is customized and it depends on the square footage of each school.
