Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit and run on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are now searching for a person who hit a bicyclist who was already injured after being hit by a semi.
LMPD says a semi hit the bicycle rider on National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. While on the phone with 911, the semi driver tried to warn an oncoming car the rider was down already, but the car didn’t notice the signals.
The car hit the bicyclist again and kept going north on National Turnpike.
LMPD is now looking for the driver of the vehicle they believe to be a white or light silver colored, 2007 - 2009, Saturn Aura.
The vehicle most likely has damage on the front right corner.
Anyone who may have information about the collision or the vehicle in question is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
