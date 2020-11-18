Schneck Medical Center teetering on capacity as virus spikes in Jackson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With nearly 2,000 cases in Jackson County, Schneck is having to send patients to other facilities for critical care.
The hospital told WAVE 3 News there’s 93 beds available at the hospital, but being at critical levels is managed on an hour by hour basis.
Patients are being sent to other local hospitals in the area or to the Indianapolis Metro area for treatment when Schneck runs out of space.
Jackson County has a 14.1% positivity rate as of Nov 18.
