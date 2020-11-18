Suspect dead, Breckinridge County sheriff deputy injured in Hart County shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A suspect died and a Breckinridge County deputy sheriff was injured during a shooting in Hart County.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Daniel Priddy said a pursuit led to an encounter between a suspect and a Breckinridge County deputy sheriff in Hart County. The suspect and the deputy sheriff exchanged gunfire and the suspect died from the injuries.
The suspect has not been identified.
The deputy sheriff involved in the shooting was treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Priddy.
No other injuries were reported.
The shooting remains under investigation by the KSP critical incident response team.
