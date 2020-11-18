Teacher arrested after student gives birth to his child, police say

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Disruptions at Seymour High School led to police finding a student gave birth to a teacher’s child.
Seymour Police Department began their investigation after the student gave birth back on Sept. 21.
Police interviewed the both the student and 50-year-old Todd Weaver after disruptions happened at the school.
Police later collected cell phone records and DNA tests from the student, Weaver, and the child.
The paternity tests came back Nov. 13 proving that Weaver was the father.
Weaver was arrested on Nov. 17 for child seduction.
The child seduction charge stems from Weaver being in a position of authority as a teacher and having an inappropriate relationship with a student who was under the age of eighteen.
Weaver is now in the Jackson County Jail.
Seymour High School says Weaver was immediately placed on leave as disruptions happened at the school. He resigned as a teacher and wrestling coach while he was on administrative leave.
The investigation is continuing.
