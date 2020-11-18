UK’s Maxey and Quickley both picked in first round of NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley added to the growing list of former UK players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Maxey went first, going #21 overall to Philadelphia.
Tyrese was emotional after hearing his name called.
“I just want to show them that I can compete and do what I know that I can do,” Maxey told ESPN. “I trust myself, I put the work in and I’m just so excited, I’m so thankful,” he said, fighting back tears.
Maxey worked out with Louisville native and two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Maxey said. “I’ve learned so much from Rondo. I really appreciate him, he took the time out of his day every single day to teach the tricks of the trade.”
Four picks later, Oklahoma City selected SEC Player of the Year Quickley at #25.
UK head coach John Calipari broke the news on ESPN of Quickley’s eventual landing spot.
“He’s going to the Knicks,” Calipari said. “They’re getting a worker, a great kid, a terrific basketball player.”
Kentucky has had 31 players selected in the first round since Calipari took over in Lexington in 2009.
Nick Richards was selected #42 overall in the second round by New Orleans.
