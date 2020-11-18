What does ‘positivity rate’ mean?

Health leaders say the percent-positive rate is a critical measure because it gives an indication how widespread infection is in the area where the testing is happening, and whether levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission. Frazier said you can check the percent-positive rate in your area before you decide to go out, just like how you would check the weather before you go out for the day. If you know there is a light chance of rain, you’ll take an umbrella. If COVID cases are low, you’ll wear a mask and socially distance. If you’re expecting a heavy thunderstorm, you’ll be more cautious and limit what you do. If positivity rates are high, think of it like a tornado; you would get in the basement and protect your family.