Baptist Health to fill 250 call center positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Baptist Heath is looking to fill 250 positions.
The positions are patient access coordinators for call centers in Louisville and Lexington. According to Baptist, the Louisville positions will work in the Patient Connection Hub in Commerce Crossing and field patient calls for topics such as scheduling appointments, completing referrals, retrieving medical records and other services.
The Lexington positions will be based in the Lexington Patient Connection Hub on Harrodsburg Road.
“Baptist Health is known for its compassionate care, and we are seeking people with that caring and helpful spirit for these teams,” Patient Connection Hub executive director Anne Williams said. “This will be a fast-paced environment and successful candidates must communicate effectively, remain composed in times of stress, and consider all patient and provider information as highly confidential.”
The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Baptist said schedules are flexible and there is a sign-on bonus.
Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid maternity/paternity leave, paid time off and 403-B plan retirement account, according to Baptist.
