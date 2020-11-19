Beshear confirms 3,649 new COVID cases, highest ever in state; 30 more deaths reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear issued an update Thursday afternoon on additional cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in Kentucky, calling the number “staggeringly high.”
“Today we’re going to announce the most cases we’ve ever had,” Beshear said in his daily press briefing conducted virtually in Frankfort.
Beginning with red zone counties in the commonwealth, the governor said 112 counties are in the red. There were only 94 red counties last week.
Beshear then confirmed the highest number of new cases ever reported in the state since March, revealing 3,649 people tested positive for the virus Thursday and 30 more people have died. It’s the second-highest number of deaths confirmed in one day.
It brings the total number of cases in the state since the spring to 148,390 and the total number of deaths to 1,742.
The virus positivity rate Thursday was the highest ever confirmed at 9.18%.
More than 1,300 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in the last three weeks, the governor said, with at least 8,300 workers testing positive in total since March.
This story will be updated.
